Armenian international offered to SPFL clubs with eye on summer move

Armenian international goalkeeper Henri Avagyan has been offered to Scottish clubs as a prospective summer transfer target.

The 23-year-old is out of contract at the end of the campaign and keen on a move to British football.

It is understood that Motherwell and St Mirren have all been in “positive” discussions about bringing the player to the Scottish Premiership.

Hibs were also said to have been interested in the keeper, though the Easter Road club have moved to dismiss those links.

The representatives behind Avagyan’s potential move are the same as those who helped broker Vykintas Slivka’s transfer to Easter Road in the 2017 summer transfer window, and the mooted deal which almost saw Juventus striker Stefano Beltrame join St Mirren earlier this season.

Avagyan is expected to be involved in his nation’s European Championship qualifiers this March. He has one appearance for the national team thus far, a 2-2 draw away to Liechtenstein in the Nations League.

His current club Alashkert are the same side who were defeated 3-0 home and away by Celtic in Champions League qualifying. The keeper was an unused substitute in both matches.