Amazon and Facebook consider bids for SPFL TV rights

The landscape of Scottish football broadcasting could be about to change dramatically, with Amazon and Facebook weighing up bids for the SPFL TV rights.

While BT and Sky, whose current rights deal to show Scottish football expires in 2020, are keen to extend their relationship with the Premiership, the Scottish Daily Mail reports that preliminary discussions have been held between league bosses and interested newcomers Amazon and Facebook, as well as Premier Sports and Eleven Sports.

Steven Gerrard's arrival at Ibrox is just one reason why Scottish football is now seen as more attractive to broadcasters (Photo: SNS)

All companies currently in discussions will be encouraged to make bids later in the year.

The existing television deal is worth £21m to cover 60 Premiership games, but the SPFL believe that they could almost double that figure to £40m, thanks to increased interest in the competition.

It is believed Steven Gerrard's arrival at Rangers, the continued presence of Brendan Rodgers, and the burgeoning crowds at the likes of Hearts and Hibernian, offers an attractive package to broadcasters.

Amazon has already made a move into live football coverage in the UK, having snapped up a package of 20 games for the English Premier League in the 2019/20 season, while Facebook has previously bid for sports such as the NFL and the IPL.

Eleven Sports, meanwhile, surprised many by winning the rights to show La Liga in the UK for the forthcoming season.

