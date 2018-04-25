Alfredo Morelos among PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year nominees

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been named among the final four candidates for this season’s PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award.

READ MORE - The ideal destinations for Rangers outcasts Kenny Miller & Lee Wallace

The 21-year-old Colombian has hit 18 goals in all competitions since his summer move from HJK Helsinki and is currently the second highest scorer in the Ladbrokes Premiership behind Kris Boyd.

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney is looking to win the award for the third straight year, which would make him the first player ever to do so.

He’ll face stiff competition from Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna. The centre-back burst on to the scene this season, becoming one of the Dons’ most important players and earning a Scotland debut.

Rounding out the final four is Lewis Morgan. The winger starred in St Mirren’s Championship title-winning campaign, earning a move to Celtic in January before immediately being loaned back to Jack Ross’ side.

READ MORE - The 17 most improved players in Scottish football this season