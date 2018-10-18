7 additional SPFL matches to be broadcast live in December

The SPFL have confirmed their full TV schedule for the month of December with seven additional fixtures picked for live coverage.
The Edinburgh derby and Old Firm clash on 29 December had already been selected by the broadcasters.
Rangers will see three more of their games screened live. Their 2 December trip to Hearts will now have a noon kick-off and shown live by BT Sport.
Sky Sports will then show their clash with Dundee at Dens Park the following Sunday, before BT Sport will be in attendance once more for their Sunday 23 December meeting with St Johnstone in Perth.
Celtic have had two of their matches selected, though the good news for fans is that neither of the dates have been moved. Brendan Rodgers’ men travel to Motherwell on 5 December, broadcast by BT Sport, while Sky Sports will show their Sunday 16 December trip to Hibs.
Livingston and Hearts will meet in the other top flight clash to be shown live across the month. The game has been moved forward to Friday 14 December for the BT Sport cameras.
Finally, BT have decided to delve into the Championship for one match, as they’ll show what could prove to be a top of the table clash between Ayr United and Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Friday 7 December.
FULL DETAILS
A further selection from the midweek of December 4/5 may be made following the Betfred Cup semi-finals.
Sunday December 2, 2018
Ladbrokes Premiership
Heart of Midlothian v Rangers
Live on BT Sport, kick-off 12 noon
Wednesday December 5, 2018
Ladbrokes Premiership
Motherwell v Celtic
Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm
Friday December 7, 2018
Ladbrokes Championship
Ayr United v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm
Sunday December 9, 2018
Ladbrokes Premiership
Dundee v Rangers
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 1.30pm
Friday December 14, 2018
Ladbrokes Premiership
Livingston v Heart of Midlothian
Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm
Sunday December 16, 2018
Ladbrokes Premiership
Hibernian v Celtic
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm
Sunday December 23, 2018
Ladbrokes Premiership
St Johnstone v Rangers
Live on BT Sport, kick-off 12.15pm