7 additional SPFL matches to be broadcast live in December

The SPFL have confirmed their full TV schedule for the month of December with seven additional fixtures picked for live coverage.

Hibs and Celtic will meet at Easter Road on Sunday 16 December in front of the Sky Sports cameras. Picture: SNS

The Edinburgh derby and Old Firm clash on 29 December had already been selected by the broadcasters.

Rangers will see three more of their games screened live. Their 2 December trip to Hearts will now have a noon kick-off and shown live by BT Sport.

Sky Sports will then show their clash with Dundee at Dens Park the following Sunday, before BT Sport will be in attendance once more for their Sunday 23 December meeting with St Johnstone in Perth.

Celtic have had two of their matches selected, though the good news for fans is that neither of the dates have been moved. Brendan Rodgers’ men travel to Motherwell on 5 December, broadcast by BT Sport, while Sky Sports will show their Sunday 16 December trip to Hibs.

Livingston and Hearts will meet in the other top flight clash to be shown live across the month. The game has been moved forward to Friday 14 December for the BT Sport cameras.

Finally, BT have decided to delve into the Championship for one match, as they’ll show what could prove to be a top of the table clash between Ayr United and Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Friday 7 December.

FULL DETAILS

A further selection from the midweek of December 4/5 may be made following the Betfred Cup semi-finals.

Sunday December 2, 2018

Ladbrokes Premiership

Heart of Midlothian v Rangers

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 12 noon

Wednesday December 5, 2018

Ladbrokes Premiership

Motherwell v Celtic

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Friday December 7, 2018

Ladbrokes Championship

Ayr United v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday December 9, 2018

Ladbrokes Premiership

Dundee v Rangers

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 1.30pm

Friday December 14, 2018

Ladbrokes Premiership

Livingston v Heart of Midlothian

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday December 16, 2018

Ladbrokes Premiership

Hibernian v Celtic

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday December 23, 2018

Ladbrokes Premiership

St Johnstone v Rangers

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 12.15pm