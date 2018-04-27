5 times Celtic and Rangers have met with the title on the line

Celtic have the chance to win their seventh successive Ladbrokes Premiership crown when they host Rangers on Sunday.

Rangers defeated Celtic in March 2012, stopping their rivals from winning the title at Ibrox. Picture: SNS

Here, Ronnie Esplin looks at the five occasions when the Old Firm met with the title at stake.

Celtic 2 Rangers 1 (1905)

When both Glasgow giants ended the season on 41 points - with no goal difference or other means of deciding a winner - a title play-off was scheduled for Hampden with a referee brought up from England.

Celtic went two goals up in two second-half minutes through Jimmy McMenemy and Davie Hamilton. Five minutes later Jacky Robertson pulled a goal back but the Hoops were on their way to six title wins in a row.

Rangers 2 Celtic 2 (1967)

It was the year that Jock Stein’s Celtic won every competition they entered, including the European Cup.

The title and the domestic treble was clinched at a rain-soaked Ibrox with the Hoops having one more game to play.

Sandy Jardine gave Gers the lead with a stunning strike but that was soon cancelled out by Jimmy Johnstone from close range. The Scotland winger put Celtic ahead with a magnificent drive before Roger Hynd levelled from four yards out, but a point was all the visitors required.

Celtic 4 Rangers 2 (1979)

The night ‘10 men won the league’ is part of Parkhead folklore.

It was Celtic’s last game of the season while Rangers had two games afterwards.

The visitors were aiming for the treble and took the lead through Alex MacDonald before Hoops winger Johnny Doyle was sent off after a tussle with the Rangers midfielder.

Celtic turned the game on its head going into the final quarter as Roy Aitken and George McCluskey netted, but Bobby Russell soon equalised.

The Govan side only needed a point to keep their treble aspirations alive but with five minutes remaining Colin Jackson put through his own goal before Murdo MacLeod hammered in a fourth.

Celtic 0 Rangers 3 (1999)

There were chaotic scenes at Celtic Park when Rangers regained the title after their rivals had prevented them winning 10 in a row 12 months earlier.

Neil McCann scored the opener in the 12th minute before Hoops defender Stephane Mahe was sent off by referee Hugh Dallas for dissent, the Frenchman having to be dragged away from the official.

Jorg Albertz scored from the spot either side of solo pitch invasions by Celtic fans trying to get to Dallas, who was struck on the head by a coin.

McCann wrapped up the win in the 76th minute but there was time for Rangers’ Rod Wallace and Hoops defender Vidar Riseth to be sent off with the malevolence continuing after the game as the Rangers players were pelted with missiles as they went up the tunnel following a celebratory huddle.

Rangers 3 Celtic 2 (2012)

Neil Lennon’s Celtic side had the chance to win the title at the home of their administration-hit rivals.

Sone Aluko gave Rangers the lead in the 11th minute before referee Calum Murray sent off two Celtic players, Cha Du Ri and Victor Wanyama, plus the manager. Neil Lennon watched the second half in the media room.

Rangers added goals through Andy Little and Lee Wallace before defender Carlos Bocanegra was dismissed in the 88th minute. Scott Brown converted the penalty conceded by the American and Thomas Rogne headed in a second in stoppage time but it was too little, too late. Celtic’s title win, however, had only been delayed.

