17 Scottish Premiership loan stars clubs should look to sign permanently

Loan signings are a key part of Scottish Premiership clubs’ transfer strategy.

They are currently 57 players on temporary deals plying their trade in the Scottish top tier. Scroll through to see the key players clubs should look to tie down on a longer deal.

The left-back has provided the Dons with a real thrust from defence. He offers another threat from wide areas and is aggressive in his play.

His second spell has not quite worked as hoped but there is no question, as shown at Kilmarnock, this is a player with undoubted talent who would improve the Pittodrie side.

It is unlikely Celtic would be able to prolong the Croatian's stay. However, if they could it would be a real coup. The best defender at the club since Virgil van Dijk.

Despite two big-money moves the Scottish international is still a raw talent. Yet he would give Celtic pace and power in the final third and if his technique is refined a potential money maker.

The wide man has had a positive influence since joining from Aberdeen. It is an area of the pitch Dundee have struggled in but he provides a goal threat and creativity.

There are some player who just have a special connection with a club where they thrive. The Frenchman has that with Accies.

Aside from his 14 goals he has been Hearts' talisman, leader, director. The Tynecastle side are a different team without him.

Already a fans' favourite, the Belgian with fine hair brings an all-action style to the Hibs midfield with a vision and passing range to match.

The striker has hit the ground running with six goals in seven appearances at Easter Road. He is enjoying his football in Leith and has built a fine relationship with Florian Kamberi.