12 SPFL fixtures selected for live TV coverage in 2019

The SPFL have released the list of games selected for live TV coverage through the first two months of 2019.
READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Celtic eye Middlesbrough ace | Rangers legend in Celtic plea | Hibs striker chase | Man Utd kid set for Scottish switch?
One of the biggest matches of the 12 picked is the clash between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle on 26 February.
Sky Sports will show that fixture along with Celtic’s trip to St Johnstone and Kilmarnock earlier in the month.
The broadcaster, who recently won exclusive rights to Ladbrokes Premiership games, starting in 2020, will also screen Hibs’ trip to St Mirren and Rangers’ visit of Livingston (both on 27 January).
Their final selection sees Aberdeen square off against Rangers at Pittodrie on 6 February.
BT Sport have taken the first post-winter break fixture on offer, as Rangers travel to Kilmarnock on 23 January. They’ll feature Rangers again on 24 February when Steven Gerrard’s men travel to Hamilton Accies.
Hearts will see two of their away fixtures in February screened on BT Sport: a trip to Kilmarnock and a match with Stephen Robinson’s Motherwell later in the month.
Dundee’s clash with Hibs will also be shown by BT as they are now set to face on 22 February in one of three Friday night football clashes. Killie v Hearts is the other top flight game to get the early weekend treatment, while the other comes from the Championship. In what should prove to be a key clash in the title race, Ayr United will welcome Dundee United in front of the BT Sport cameras.
Full details:
Wednesday 23 January, 2019
Ladbrokes Premiership
Kilmarnock v Rangers
Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm
Friday 25 January, 2019
Ladbrokes Championship
Ayr United v Dundee United
Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm
Sunday 27 January, 2019
Ladbrokes Premiership
St Mirren v Hibernian
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 1.30pm
Sunday 27 January, 2019
Ladbrokes Premiership
Livingston v Rangers
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.00pm
Friday 1 February, 2019
Ladbrokes Premiership
Kilmarnock v Heart of Midlothian
Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm
Sunday 3 February, 2019
Ladbrokes Premiership
St Johnstone v Celtic
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm
Wednesday 6 February, 2019
Ladbrokes Premiership
Aberdeen v Rangers
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 7.45pm
Sunday 17 February, 2019
Ladbrokes Premiership
Motherwell v Heart of Midlothian
Live on BT Sport, kick-off 12.15pm
Sunday 17 February, 2019
Ladbrokes Premiership
Kilmarnock v Celtic
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.00pm
Friday 22 February, 2019
Ladbrokes Premiership
Dundee v Hibernian
Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm
Sunday 24 February, 2019
Ladbrokes Premiership
Hamilton Academical v Rangers
Live on BT Sport, kick-off 12.15pm
Tuesday 26 February, 2019
Ladbrokes Premiership
Heart of Midlothian v Celtic
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 7.45pm