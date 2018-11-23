12 SPFL fixtures selected for live TV coverage in 2019

The SPFL have released the list of games selected for live TV coverage through the first two months of 2019.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Celtic eye Middlesbrough ace | Rangers legend in Celtic plea | Hibs striker chase | Man Utd kid set for Scottish switch?

Hearts and Celtic will square off at Tynecastle in late February. Picture: SNS

One of the biggest matches of the 12 picked is the clash between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle on 26 February.

Sky Sports will show that fixture along with Celtic’s trip to St Johnstone and Kilmarnock earlier in the month.

The broadcaster, who recently won exclusive rights to Ladbrokes Premiership games, starting in 2020, will also screen Hibs’ trip to St Mirren and Rangers’ visit of Livingston (both on 27 January).

Their final selection sees Aberdeen square off against Rangers at Pittodrie on 6 February.

BT Sport have taken the first post-winter break fixture on offer, as Rangers travel to Kilmarnock on 23 January. They’ll feature Rangers again on 24 February when Steven Gerrard’s men travel to Hamilton Accies.

Hearts will see two of their away fixtures in February screened on BT Sport: a trip to Kilmarnock and a match with Stephen Robinson’s Motherwell later in the month.

Dundee’s clash with Hibs will also be shown by BT as they are now set to face on 22 February in one of three Friday night football clashes. Killie v Hearts is the other top flight game to get the early weekend treatment, while the other comes from the Championship. In what should prove to be a key clash in the title race, Ayr United will welcome Dundee United in front of the BT Sport cameras.

Full details:

Wednesday 23 January, 2019

Ladbrokes Premiership

Kilmarnock v Rangers

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Friday 25 January, 2019

Ladbrokes Championship

Ayr United v Dundee United

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday 27 January, 2019

Ladbrokes Premiership

St Mirren v Hibernian

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 1.30pm

Sunday 27 January, 2019

Ladbrokes Premiership

Livingston v Rangers

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.00pm

Friday 1 February, 2019

Ladbrokes Premiership

Kilmarnock v Heart of Midlothian

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday 3 February, 2019

Ladbrokes Premiership

St Johnstone v Celtic

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm

Wednesday 6 February, 2019

Ladbrokes Premiership

Aberdeen v Rangers

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday 17 February, 2019

Ladbrokes Premiership

Motherwell v Heart of Midlothian

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 12.15pm

Sunday 17 February, 2019

Ladbrokes Premiership

Kilmarnock v Celtic

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.00pm

Friday 22 February, 2019

Ladbrokes Premiership

Dundee v Hibernian

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday 24 February, 2019

Ladbrokes Premiership

Hamilton Academical v Rangers

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 12.15pm

Tuesday 26 February, 2019

Ladbrokes Premiership

Heart of Midlothian v Celtic

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 7.45pm