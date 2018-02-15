Clyde forward Ally Love given five-game ban for racial abuse

Clyde footballer Ally Love has been banned by the Scottish FA for five games after being found guilty of racially abusing Annan Athletic’s Rabin Omar in a League Two match against on 2 January.

Keep up with all the top football news and transfer gossip from England, Scotland and beyond with footballwire.co.uk

That may not be the end of matters for the 26-year-old as the Cumbernauld club could launch their own disciplinary procedures that could see Love sacked, while the police are also monitoring events to decide if action should be taken.

Love, who was making his debut for the Bully Wee after joining from Brechin City, was charged by the SFA’s Compliance Officer Tony McGlennan for breaching Rule 202 (no player shall commit Excessive Misconduct at a match) for making repeated and varied racist comments to Omar.

The original hearing was set for a fortnight ago however it was postponed for a week to allow the Hampden body to also investigate claims of an altercation between Love and Omar - who was born in Holland to a family who are originally from Kurdistan - in the car park at Broadwood after the game.

The independent panel met last Thursday and Friday without reaching a decision. However, they confirmed yesterday that Love was to serve a game ban, which he can appeal.

Clyde advised on Thursday: “The SFA Judicial Panel today imposed a five-match suspension on Ally Love for a breach of Rule 202 (no player shall commit Excessive Misconduct at a match), in the match against Annan Athletic on 2nd January 2018.

“The player has the right to appeal the outcome and has until Monday to respond.

“The club will make no further comment until the process has been completed.”

Any action by the club or the police is on hold until the outcome of any appeal is known.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Tavernier eyes Champions League | SPFL ‘won’t get big money TV deal’ | Rodgers on Celtic’s final hopes