League One round-up: Colin Hamilton strike strengthens Arbroath’s grip on title

Arbroath took a major step towards the League One title by beating Raith Rovers 1-0 in their own backyard.

A first-half strike from Colin Hamilton was enough to settle it and, with Forfar Athletic losing at Montrose, Arbroath are now 16 points clear at the top.

Raith could not muster much in front of goal as Arbroath finished deserved winners. Dick Campbell’s side opened up as the first half wore on and Dean Lyness reacted well to keep out a shot by Bobby Linn.

But the goalkeeper was then picking the ball out of the net when Hamilton put Arbroath in front with a low, left-foot shot from Linn’s cutback after 27 minutes.

Skipper Kyle Benedictus was stretchered off for Raith in injury-time after a challenge on Michael McKenna which saw him booked.

Brechin City won 1-0 at Airdrieonians. David Hutton was called into action early on to deny Andy Jackson but Brechin’s top scorer was not to be denied and he put his side ahead with a right-foot shot after 16 minutes. Ryan Conroy hit the crossbar in the final minute as Airdrie tried to salvage it.

Montrose hit Forfar Athletic’s title hopes with a 2-0 win at Links Park. Dylan Easton struck the crossbar with a shot as Forfar started brightly but they fell behind after 21 minutes when Craig Johnston found the bottom corner of the net with a right-foot shot after good work from Jamie Redman.

Martin Rennie made sure of the points when he netted an 88th-minute penalty after John Baird had fouled Euan Henderson.

Dumbarton moved off the bottom with a 3-0 win at ten-man Stranraer. Both sides had chances in a goalless first half but the breakthrough did not come until the 56th minute when Ross Forbes put Dumbarton in front with a terrific left-foot shot from outside the area.

Stranraer were reduced to ten men when Andy McDonald received his second yellow card in the space of four minutes. Dumbarton took full advantage and Dom Thomas made it 2-0 with ten minutes left and Ross Perry added the third three minutes later.