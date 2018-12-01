League One round-up: Arbroath hit five to stay ten clear

Arbroath survived a scare to keep their ten-point lead at the top with a resounding 5-2 home win over Stenhousemuir.

Stenhousemuir stunned the leaders by taking the lead midway through the first half when Mark McGuigan scored with a right-foot shot.

But Arbroath turned the tables at the end of the first half with two goals in a six-minute spell. Omar Kader equalised and then Bobby Linn put them in front after 36 minutes with a left-foot shot.

Linn, pictured, nabbed his second goal seven minutes into the second half before Colin Hamilton and Ryan McCord made it 5-1. McGuigan scored a late consolation.

Raith Rovers extended their unbeaten home league record to 32 games to keep in touch with a 2-0 win over Airdrieonians at Stark’s Park.

Kevin Nisbet struck his 18th of the season after just seven minutes, firing high into the net from a tight angle after good work from Nathan Flanagan and Liam Buchanan added the second before half-time, and Airdrie could muster little in response.

It was a good day for the top two teams, with the chasing clubs all losing ground.

Montrose beat East Fife 2-0 at New Bayview, with Euan Henderson giving them a shock lead after just two minutes when he found the bottom corner of the net with a 20-yard shot. Martin Rennie doubled their advantage with a 69th-minute penalty after Henderson had been fouled.

Stranraer held off Forfar Athletic 2-1. The home side took the lead late in the first half when Luke Donnelly scored with a right-foot shot from Paul Crossan’s pass.

Donnelly set up the second goal for Connor McManus early in the second half before John Baird pulled back a late penalty.

Dumbarton cruised to a 4-1 win over Brechin City. After a goalless first half, Dumbarton scored twice in a three-minute spell to take command. Calum Gallagher scored direct from a free-kick and then Ross Forbes also netted a free-kick to make it 2-0.

Dom Thomas secured the points when he netted the third goal with a right-foot shot after 69 minutes before Andy Jackson pulled a goal back. Gallagher scored his second to make it 4-1.