League 1 round-up: Ayr leave it late to stay three points clear

Pacesetters Ayr United and Raith Rovers both left it late to seal victories and pull further away from the chasing pack.

Leaders Ayr came from behind to edge East Fife 3-2 at Somerset Park. It did not take long for Ayr to get their noses in front, Alan Forrest netting his ninth goal of the season after just four minutes.

Chris Duggan equalised midway through the first half with a shot from the edge of the area. East Fife then went in front through another Duggan effort, his 15th of the season. Ayr fought back and Steven Bell headed an equaliser from a corner and Moore hit the winner from the penalty spot with four minutes left.

Raith were being held at home by Albion Rovers but two goals in the final four minutes from Bobby Barr and Dario Zanatta gave them a 2-0 victory.

Alloa Athletic jumped into third, coming from two goals down to beat Arbroath 3-2. Arbroath hit them with two goals in two minutes midway through the first half through Michael McKenna and Ryan Wallace. But Alloa hit back before the break and levelled the game through strikes from Callum Smith and Jordan Kirkpatrick. Kirkpatrick grabbed his second with 13 minutes left.

Queen’s Park and Airdrieonians fought out a 0-0 draw at Hampden. Queen’s Park wasted a great chance to take the lead before half-time but missed the penalty. Chris O’Neil was sent off for Airdrie.

Stranraer beat Forfar Athletic 2-0 at Stair Park. Scott Agnew gave them the early advantage and Ross Lyon put Stranraer further in front shortly before half-time.