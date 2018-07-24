‘Move on’ demands Alan Stubbs as St Mirren look to bounce back

St Mirren head to Queen’s Park tonight looking for the win that will lift them above Dumbarton in Group H, the game against the Spiders also providing the opportunity to bounce back from the 6-0 defeat at the hands of former manager Jack Ross’ Sunderland.

Manager Alan Stubbs said: “We lost bad goals on Saturday and even if it was a friendly we should have done a lot better. We will look to move on very quickly.”

Queen’s head coach Gus MacPherson comes up against his former club for the first time since leaving in 2010. He said: “My seven years there seems a long, long time ago.

“They will be disappointed with the Sunderland game and will be looking to get it out of their system quite quickly.”

Kilmarnock also have the chance to top Group H when they head to Spartans with manager Stevie Clark refusing to underestimate the Lowland League Champions.

Clarke said: “They have been extremely competitive in every game and we will field a side that can deal with that.”

Spartans coach Derek Riddel has told the Ainslie Park players to savour the occasion. He said: “This is a tremendous opportunity to highlight what our club and community is all about.”

St Johnstone will end Falkirk’s interest in the competition tonight if they come out on top in their Group B match at McDiarmid Park. Saints manager Tommy Wright is set to include winger Matty Kennedy for the first time since he joined from Cardiff City.

The Perth boss said: “We won 1-0 at Montrose on Saturday. However, we let the game be a lot tighter than it should have been. We need to convert our chances at a better rate.”

Annan will end their Group F games at Airdrie sitting in top spot if they win. Manager Peter Murphy said: “It has been a hard shift but it would be great to throw everything we can into getting another three points.”

Hamilton look for their first Group F goal when they travel to Berwick. Manager Martin Canning said: “We have not been creating as much as I would like so I am looking for us to cause Berwick problems.”

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald completed his homework on Group E opponents Albion Rovers when he took in the Coatbridge side’s 2-0 defeat by Ayr on Saturday. He said: “Albion Rovers created a few chances against a Championship side, so it was a worthwhile trip.”

In the same group Ayr manager Ian McCall has called for ruthlessness against visitors Stenhousemuir. He said “We led early at Coatbridge, but we missed a lot of chances before getting our second. It was great to win but I would rather we were showing a clinical side when we do.”

New Inverness midfielder Sean Welsh will not feature for the Group C leaders against visitors Raith Rovers after being sent off against Brora Rangers in a friendly on his debut last week.

The former Partick Thistle and Falkirk player was handed a two-match ban and manager John Robertson was disappoinyed with that verdict. He said: “Sean was a bit harshly treated. However he has apologised and we will move on.”

Alloa boss Jim Goodwin recognises that the Wasps are sitting in a good place in Group A, but he knows that hosts Elgin City have the firepower to dent their hopes of qualifying.

Goodwin said: “Elgin are always strong at home and they have good players, particularly up front, so nothing can be taken for granted.”

Stranraer manager Stephen Farrell has challenged his players to handle the burden of expectation against Group G visitors Clyde.

The Stair Park men shone at the weekend when they drew 1-1 with Motherwell before winning the penalty shoot-out and Farrell said: “We need to show that we can play the same way in games where we are expected to win.”