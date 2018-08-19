Greg Taylor eyes cup progression with Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock defender Greg Taylor would “love nothing more” than to bring the Betfred Cup to Rugby Park this season.

The Ayrshire club last won the trophy in March 2012 when they beat Celtic 1-0 in the Hampden Park final.

Kilmarnock lost on penalties to Aberdeen in the William Hill Scottish Cup quarter-final at Rugby Park last season, with 20-year-old Taylor having his spot-kick saved by Dons goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

Killie host Steven Gerrard’s resurgent Rangers in their Betfred Cup last-16 tie today with the Ibrox club unbeaten this season and into the Europa League play-off following a goalless draw against Maribor in Slovenia on Thursday night.

However, the former Rangers youth player, pictured, hopes the match signposts the next step towards silverware for Steve Clarke’s side.

He said: “Everyone wants to win some silverware in their career.

“It doesn’t happen all that often at a club like Kilmarnock and we would love nothing more than for it to be this year.

“Last time it happened was a few years ago.

“Hopefully this year can be the year to change it.

“We progressed quite well last year and went out on penalties – probably thanks to my rubbish penalty.

“Hopefully we can take it a wee bit further – beyond the quarters would be the aim.

“We are looking forward to it, it will be a good test for us. Rangers have obviously started well and we haven’t started too bad either. It will be a good opportunity to progress in the cup.”