East Fife 4, Forfar 5! Celebrated scoreline finally comes true

Thomas Reilly earned Forfar a bonus point in yesterday’s Group B game at East Fife – and enabled a tongue-twisting result beloved of late comedian Eric Morecambe to be recorded for the first time in the fixture’s history – when he slotted home the 12th penalty in a 5-4 shoot-out success which followed a 1-1 draw.

The hosts took the lead after seven minutes when Anton Dowds’ deflected shot found the net. Chris Kane clattered into the Loons’ Dylan Easton on 28 minutes and was shown a straight red card, with Forfar making the extra man count on half-time when player/assistant manager John Baird curled home a pass from Easton.

Reilly hit the decisive spot-kick after Ross Davidson and Daryll Meggatt had missed for East Fife and Baird had sinned for the Station Park men.

Morecambe came up with the scoreline “East Fife 4, Forfar 5” as a greeting whenever he met his friend James Alexander Gordon, the announcer who read the classified results on the BBC for 40 years.

Alloa’s 4-3 penalty success after a 1-1 draw in front of a crowd of 1,659 at Tannadice ended Dundee United’s interest in progressing, with Csaba Laszlo’s men four points off the top of Group A.

Frederic Frans looked to have eased the pressure on Laszlo when he headed United into the lead on 24 minutes, however Alan Trouten equalised from the spot 11 minutes from time.

Penalty misses from Stewart Murdoch and Paul McMullan saw the Wasps triumph and move into second place behind Ross County with Laszlo left saying: “It is frustrating as we are not where we want to be. However, if we can hit the ground running in the Championship then we can move on quickly.”

Arbroath sit above United after a 2-0 Gayfield success over Elgin with Colin Hamilton and Thomas O’Brien netting in the second half.

Queen of the South made it three wins out of three when they defeated Edinburgh City 4-0 to set up the chance to secure qualification from Group G at Motherwell tomorrow night.

Lyndon Dykes lobbed the Dumfries men in front on 24 minutes, with Stephen Dobbie quickly adding a second before Josh Todd headed in on 34 minutes.

Dobbie, pictured, moved into fourth place in the club’s all-time highest goalscorer list when he added the fourth before the break, with the only disappointment for Queen’s being that there was no further scoring.

Ayr United won 2-0 at Albion Rovers and the Honest Men will travel to Partick Thistle next weekend for shot at securing qualification from Group E if they see off Stenhousemuir tomorrow night and the Jags win in Coatbridge.

Ian McCall’s side struck after 15 minutes at Cliftonhill when Alan Forrest tucked in a rebound, with Stevie Bell adding the second with a thumping header from a corner ten minutes from time.

In the same group, Ray McKinnon’s first home game in charge of Morton saw the Greenock side pick up a 2-0 win over Stenhousemuir.

Ross MacLean slotted into an empty net on 33 minutes, with Bob McHugh nodding in the second before the break.

Cowdenbeath will travel to Hearts tomorrow night looking to finish their Group C games on nine points after a 1-0 win over visitors Cove Rangers.

With Hearts facing a possible points deduction over fielding an ineligible player against the Aberdeen side last midweek, a goal from David Cox four minutes from time could give the Blue Brazil a route into the final 16 if they can pull off a shock Tynecastle success.

Spartans took the lead in their first ever game at Hampden, however Queen’s Park’s Kurtis Roberts hit the winner from 25 yards in a 2-1 Group H success.

Jamie Dishington ran on to a clever reverse pass from Blair Atkinson to slide the Lowland League Champions into an early second-half lead, however Scott Gibson quickly levelled with a header before Roberts’ fine strike.

Airdrie picked up their first Group F success with a 3-0 triumph at Berwick Rangers where Sean Crighton and Darryl Duffy netted in the first half and Leighton McIntosh in the second.

Peter MacDonald scored early and Mark Stewart found the net late on as Stirling came out on top 2-0 in the all-League 2 Group D meeting with Peterhead.