Derek McInnes unhappy with Mikael Lustig ‘goading’ Aberdeen youngster

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has expressed his disappointment with Mikael Lustig after the experienced Celtic star appeared to goad Lewis Ferguson shortly before the full-time whistle.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes speaks with Celtic's Mikael Lustig after full-time. Picture: SNS

Several Aberdeen first-team stars confronted the Swedish international after the incident, which occurred mere seconds before referee Andrew Dallas blew for full-time.

Celtic won the match thanks to a solitary goal, scored by Ryan Christie in first-half stoppage time.

“I just felt it was a bit unnecessary,” explained McInnes. “He [Lustig] is a grown man and experienced international, running into Lewis’ face and laughing and all the rest of it.

“We’ve seen players from other clubs being yellow carded for that and a lot made of it. It was just disappointing and I was making the point that he was trying to goad young Lewis who kept his temperament well.

“If he (Lustig) was trying to get a reaction from Lewis, thankfully young Lewis was the grown up in the whole situation.”