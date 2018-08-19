Celtic travel to St Johnstone in Betfred Cup quarter-final draw

Have your say

Holders Celtic will travel to St Johnstone in the quarter-finals of the Betfred Cup after Sunday’s draw.

Brendan Rodgers’ men advanced to the last eight of the competition after defeating Partick Thistle 3-1 at Firhill on Saturday.

Rivals Rangers will face Championship side Ayr United at Ibrox in the next round. Steven Gerrard’s men defeated Ayr’s rivals Kilmarnock 3-1 at Rugby Park to set up the clash.

Elsewhere, Hearts will host Motherwell after both sides managed to ground out 1-0 victories on their travels on Saturday.

And Aberdeen will have to wait until 5pm on Sunday to find out whether they face Hibs or Ross County in the next round.

The quarter-final matches will be played on the midweek of September 25/26.

The draw in full...

Rangers v Ayr United

St Johnstone v Celtic

Hearts v Motherwell

Hibs or Ross County v Aberdeen