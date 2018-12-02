Celtic match-winner Ryan Christie should’ve been sent off - McInnes

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has stated his displeasure with the performance of referee Andrew Dallas during his side’s Betfred Cup final loss to Celtic.

McInnes criticised the award of a second half penalty, which Scott Sinclair saw saved by Joe Lewis, and claimed match winner Ryan Christie should have been sent off for a second bookable offence.

Celtic won the match thanks to a solitary goal, scored by Christie in first-half stoppage time.

“The penalty decision didn’t do us any real harm but it wasn’t a penalty in the first place and if we didn’t have a goalie like Joe Lewis it would have been 2-0 and far more difficult,” said McInnes.

“It was clearly outside the box and I also felt there was another yellow card challenge from Ryan Christie when Dom Ball breaks. The ref said he played the ball when he clearly didn’t.

“You need a lot of things to go for you in a final and it might sound churlish but a couple of decisions were really harsh on my team today. I love Ryan Christie but it was another yellow card and the referee was in a brilliant position to see that and I don’t understand how he can say he played the ball.”

McInnes confirmed that winger Gary Mackay-Steven, taken off on a stretcher after a sickening clash of heads with Dedryck Boyata, had regained consciousness and was recovering in hospital.