Aberdeen expect 50-50 ticket allocation split with Rangers

Aberdeen are expecting a 50-50 split of the ticket allocation for their Betfred Cup semi-final meeting with Rangers.

Aberdeen and Rangers will meet in the Betfred Cup semi-final. Picture: SNS

The match takes place on Sunday 28 October with a lunchtime kick-off.

The decision to have both semi-final matches played at Hampden on the same day has caused outrage among fans, with both Aberdeen and Hearts criticising the plan.

Dons supporters looking to travel from Aberdeen by train would find the earliest they can reach Glasgow to be 12.15pm, 15 minutes after kick-off.

Despite this, the Dons have still asked for a 50-50 split and are confident of receiving it.

Chief executive Duncan Fraser told BBC’s Sportsound programme: “Our expectation would be a 50-50 allocation to start with.

“Historically, many years ago a group of Aberdeen supporters fought with the Scottish FA to ensure that Aberdeen received a 50-50 allocation.”