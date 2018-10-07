Rumour Mill: Brendan Rodgers to leave Celtic for Villa? | Hearts and Rangers players targets for Wigan | Ryan Kent open to Ibrox deal

All the latest news and rumours from Scottish football.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers tempted to leave Bhoys for Villa Park

Brendan Rodgers says nobody at Parkhead is panicking over Celtic's disappointing start to the season. Picture: SNS.

Brendan Rodgers will be tempted to quit Celtic if Aston Villa make him their top target to succeed Steve Bruce, it has been reported. Clubs in England believe Rodgers, 45, would quit Glasgow if the right opportunity arose. (Daily Star)

Ryan Kent says he’s open to making Ibrox stay permanent

On-loan Rangers winger Ryan Kent says he would consider signing a permanent deal with the Ibrox club. (The Scotsman)

Lee Wallace and John Souttar sought by Wigan as January transfer targets

Hearts defender John Souttar and Rangers left-back Lee Wallace are January signing targets for English Championship side Wigan. (Scottish Sun)

James Tavernier can push for England caps, says Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard believes James Tavernier is performing so well for Rangers that he will become a target for Premier League clubs and could even be knocking on the England door. (The Scotsman)

Scott Brown ‘irreplaceable’ for Celtic insists Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers insists that crocked Celtic skipper Scott Brown is simply irreplaceable for his side. Rodgers said: “He’s the type of player, especially the Scott Brown of the last two years who has matured and has a real tactical idea of the game, who’s a breath of fresh air.

“That’s irreplaceable. That type of player in the modern game is becoming even less, the competitive edge, a mix of new and old-school mentality.” (Daily Record)

Stevie Mallan’s shooting is best since Lubo Moravcik says Neil Lennon

Neil Lennon hailed his goalscoring midfielder Stevie Mallan for having the technique of Celtic great Lubo Moravcik but the Hibernian manager insisted he wasn’t “getting excited” about his side closing the gap on Hearts at the top of the league. (The Scotsman)

Alex McLeish: I wish I had spoken to Darren Fletcher earlier

Consistently overlooked by Alex McLeish, there is an admission from the national manger that he could have better handled the situation with Darren Fletcher whose commitment to the country’s cause has been beyond question over a career that has yielded 80 caps and leaves Fletcher third most honoured on the all-time Scotland list, behind Kenny Dalglish and Jim Leighton and just ahead of McLeish. (The Scotsman)

McCann fury as Dundee felled by ‘deliberate dive’

Neil McCann, the Dundee manager, laid into Kilmarnock midfielder Jordan Jones and claimed he even told the Dundee players he’d taken a deliberate dive for their decisive penalty. McCanns comments came after his side slumped to their fourth straight Premiership defeat.

Alan Archibald sacked by Partick Thistle

Alan Archibald has been fired as Partick Thistle manager after defeat at home to Ross County left the Glasgow club third bottom of the Championship. (The Scotsman)