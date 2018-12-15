League Two round-up: Edinburgh City move five clear and Clyde win

Edinburgh City took full advantage of Peterhead’s inactivity to move five points clear at the top of the league following a 4-1 victory over visiting Elgin City at Ainslie Park.

Man of the moment Blair Henderson fired an impressive hat-trick.

The former Annan man opened the scoring just after the 20-minute mark, getting on the end of a Craig Thomson ball to poke home.

For all their superiority, City could not stretch their lead in the first half and they were made to pay for this on the hour when Elgin’s Raban Omar found the back of the net from close range.

This just seemed to spur on the hosts, though, and Allan Smith had them back in the lead within six minutes with a fantastic strike from the left hand side.

Henderson put the game to bed with two more in the last ten minutes, putting his goal tally at 24 for the season. It was City’s 13th victory in 16 league games this season.

Elsewhere, John Rankin was the late hero as his injury-time winner saw Clyde win 1-0 against a plucky Annan side.

The game appeared destined for deadlock until the 92nd minute, when the experienced former Hibernian and Dundee United man popped up at the back post to fire home from a nodded-on long throw.

While the timing of the goal seems harsh on the visitors, in truth the home team were well worthy of their victory, Jack Boyle coming close twice in the first half for the Broadwood outfit.

The second half was almost all Clyde. Chris McStay tried his luck from long range twice but neither worried Alex Mitchell in the Annan goal. David Goodwillie was always lively but couldn’t find the net.

Storm Deirdre put paid to any other action in League Two, with the games at Berwick, Stirling and Peterhead postponed.