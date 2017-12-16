Six Saturday games postponed in the SPFL

The wintry weather has claimed six matches in the Scottish Football Professional League.

Championship matches Livingston v Greenock Morton and Falkirk v Brechin City have fallen victim to the cold weather.

In League One, Alloa Athletic v Arbroath and Raith Rovers v Albion Rovers have also been called off because of frozen pitches, while Cowdenbeath v Clyde and Berwick Rangers v Peterhead are off in League Two.

Montrose v Elgin City passed a pitch inspection.