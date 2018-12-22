Ross County 2 - 0 Partick Thistle: County hit the top

Almost the width of the table separates them, but there were fine margins at play in Dingwall. Gary Caldwell felt sleight of hand played a significant part, too.

The Partick Thistle manager accused his former Scotland and Wigan team-mate Don Cowie of diving for Ross County’s breakthrough penalty award for Billy Mckay, with Ross Stewart’s late second goal lifting County above Ayr United and into top spot in the Championship title race.

“It was total control from us, but we couldn’t put our chances away. It was a ridiculous penalty. Was it a clear dive? Yes,” Caldwell said.

Ross Draper’s weighted pass released Cowie in the box after 25 minutes, but the slightest contact from Daniel Jefferies floored the midfielder. Mckay only just squeezed the penalty through the diving grasp of goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon.

The home clincher came with 11 minutes left. Josh Mullin slipped the ball to Stewart at the edge of the area. The big striker dragged the ball on to his left foot and swept a lovely shot home.