Morton 1 - 5 Ayr United: Five star Ayr hammer hosts

Ayr stay top of the Championship table thanks to doubles from Lawrence Shankland and Craig Moore and a goal from Declan McDaid.

Shankland swept Ayr into the lead from six yards after Michael Rose had headed a McDaid corner back across goal.

Morton levelled with their first effort on target on 35 minutes when Charlie Telfer robbed a dithering Robbie Crawford inside his own box and sent a low shot arrowing past Ayr keeper Ross Doohan and into the far corner.

The Greenock side were presented with a great opportunity to take the lead four minutes into the second half when Gary Oliver was sent tumbling by Doohan but Michael Tidser’s penalty was weakly hit and easily gathered by the keeper.

Ayr moved in front a second time on 74 minutes when a cross from substitute Craig McGuffie was deflected high into the air and when it fell to earth fellow replacement Craig Moore prodded home.

Within a minute Moore cut the ball back for Shankland and the striker scored his 17th goal of the season. As the visitors ran riot Moore rifled home the fourth from the edge of the box and McDaid slammed home a rebound to complete the scoring.