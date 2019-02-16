Morton 0 - 0 Ayr United: Title chasers held in stalemate

Ayr missed the chance to return to the top of the table when they were unable to find the net in a goalless draw at Morton.

Ian McCall’s side, who had the opportunity to overtake Ross County on goal difference, had the better of the few chances that were created, but on-loan Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie put up the shutters to earn Morton a point.

Ayr should have taken the lead on 18 minutes when a head flick by Lawrence Shankland set Michael Moffat clear. However, the striker was denied by McCrorie’s legs, and the goalkeeper then leaped to stop Ross Docherty’s effort from the loose ball.

Morton’s best chance of the first half came on 35 minutes when Jack Iredale charged forward on the left before sending in a fierce drive that just cleared the bar.

Right on half-time Shankland teed up Moffat for a second time when he rolled the ball across the six-yard box but McCrorie was again equal to the shot.

In the second half the hosts’ Dylan Dykes fizzed a 20-yarder over, before Ayr almost sneaked a winner three minutes from time when Craig Moore played the ball back to Shankland, but his drive came back off a post.