Inverness CT 1 - 1 Dundee United: Walsh and King trade goals in draw

Robbie Neilson, the Dundee United manager, is convinced striker Pavol Safranko’s frustrating day in Inverness augurs well for the future.

The misfiring Slovak had no luck in front of goal, drawing two outstanding saves from home goalkeeper Mark Ridgers and missing a couple of chances.

But Neilson insisted better lies ahead for the 24-year-old. “Pavol is a great player, with his movement and his link play – it was brilliant,” said Neilson. “He’ll score goals, definitely. The pleasing thing is he’s getting these chances.”

Caley Thistle led through Tom Walsh’s seventh goal of the season, but United’s second half dominance was rewarded with a Billy King leveller late on.

After 19 minutes, the home side went ahead through a lovely passing move. Joe Chalmers fed Liam Polworth storming forward and the Caley Thistle midfielder in turn slipped Walsh through for a calm finish, low into the net, from 14 yards.

United held sway through much of the rest of the half, but the leveller did not come until 14 minutes from time when Billy King unleashed a fierce left foot strike low into the corner of the net from the edge of the box.