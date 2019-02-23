Inverness CT 1 - 0 Morton: Caley march on after cup win

Some of their players were out on their feet by the end, but this was a big show of strength from Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

After a gruelling 120 minutes and penalties victory over Ross County in Tuesday’s Scottish Cup replay, the Highlanders mustered a dominant display, while toiling to kill off the Cappielow men.

It might have been far more comfortable, though, had defender Brad Mckay not suffered an incredible first-half miss.

Morton, without a win in six games now, slipped to seventh place having gone behind after only 11 minutes.

Liam Polworth’s corner from the left found captain Tremarco sneaking into space at the front post to glance a header home.

The lead might have been doubled after 26 minutes. Joe Chalmers’ corner was flicked on by Shaun Rooney, but somehow ricocheted against Brad Mckay’s legs and over the empty net.

The hosts’ untaken chances piled up in the second period but it became a little nervy for them before the end of an important win.