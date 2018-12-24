Fraser Aird on a mission as Dundee United power up promotion hopes

Fraser Aird has told new American owner Mark Ogren that Dundee United are on a mission to seal a place back in the Premiership to crown his Tannadice takeover

Winger Aird is filled with excitement for the new era on Tayside as Robbie Neilson’s side marked the end of a historic week with a hard-fought 2-1 win over ten-man Falkirk to leave them only four points behind league leaders Ross County.

It was all change for the Tangerines last midweek when former chairman Mike Martin announced his departure to pave the way for US-based businessman Ogren to assume control in their quest to become a major force in Scottish football again.

Aird, outstanding in victory over Ray McKinnon’s Bairns who had former United player Paul Paton sent off for head-butting Pavol Safranko in 64 minutes, is embracing the new regime and has vowed to top it all off by securing a return to the top flight after languishing far too long in the Championship.

Aird said: “We got a message into our group chat the other day to say it had gone through.

“We had heard a lot of rumours beforehand, so it was important to get a message to confirm what was happening.

“The (former) chairman Mike Martin came in and said his goodbyes and I would give massive credit to him because he helped bring in most of the players who are here.

“He wanted to get the club going back in the right direction and I think he did that.

“He brought in the players but he also brought in the new manager, so I would show him gratitude for that.

“We now have a new chairman who obviously has some bright ideas. He has the best interest of the club at heart and hopefully we can kick on again and get promoted under the new owner.”

Sam Stanton’s deflected 20-yard effort and Sanfranko’s header from an Aird corner were enough to secure the victory, though Falkirk pulled a goal back in stoppage time when Aaron Muirhead converted from the penalty spot after substitute Dennon Lewis had been felled by United sub Paul Watson.