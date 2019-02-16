Dunfermline Athetic 1 - 0 Inverness CT: Defeat frustrates Caley boss Robertson

Inverness Caledonian Thistle boss John Robertson said he may have to ask the SPFL for all their opponents to wear Ross County strips after he witnessed a baffling drop in standards in defeat to Dunfermline.

A Joe Thomson strike that swerved beyond Mark Ridgers was enough to give the Pars their first victory of new manager Stevie Crawford’s reign and left them equidistant from the promotion play-offs and the bottom of the Championship.

“We’ll take confidence and belief from this,” said Crawford.

Dunfermline’s delight was matched by anger in the visiting ranks, but Robertson is confident his players will raise their game again for Tuesday’s Scottish Cup replay against County.

“The desire wasn’t there, the belief wasn’t there, and the intensity wasn’t there,” he said. “It’s annoying, because we got it in spades on Monday night against Ross County – and we’ll get it in spades again on Tuesday night.

“But we can’t play Ross County every week.”