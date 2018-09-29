Dundee United 1 - 5 Ross County: Csaba Laszlo clinging on after hammering

Csaba Laszlo vowed to carry on as Dundee United manager, despite irate fans calling for his head in this Ross County capitulation.

This was as bad as it’s been under Laszlo at the hands of a team they’re supposed to be challenging for promotion. By the 52nd minute, they found themselves 5-1 down with many fans opting for a premature exit.

Those who stayed witnessed the stupidity of substitute Stewart Murdoch who was shown a straight red-card in 59 minutes for a stamp on Jamie Lindsay.

There were chants at half-time, midway through the second-half as well as at full-time for the beleaguered Hungarian’s removal.

A shambolic first-half display left the hosts trailing 3-1 after Billy McKay, the former United striker, had helped himself to a double before Sean Kelly’s hopeful free-kick crept in at the far post with keeper Matej Rakovan badly at fault.

Things descended from there with McKay claiming his hat-trick and Joshua Mullin getting the goal his overall efforts deserved for County.

Asked if he would consider resigning, Laszlo said: “I don’t think this is the right question right now but it’s a terrible result.”

McKay began the rout in 11 minutes. Rakovan could only parry Mullin’s cross and the Northern Ireland international bundled home from close-range.

The home team did briefly restore parity in 17 minutes when Fraser Aird crossed for Pavol Safranko to finish with a smart volley.

McKay was gifted his second just before the half-hour mark. By 41 minutes, it was 3-1. Kelly’s curling free-kick eluded the entire home defence before sneaking in at Rakovan’s far post. Within five minutes of the restart, Mullin was afforded ample time to steer home McKay’s cross. Then, in 52 minutes, McKay rounded things off with a simple tap-in from Mullin’s assist, prior to Murdoch’s dismissal.