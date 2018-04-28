Brechin City 1 - 5 Queen of the South: City end the season winless

Have your say

A hat-trick by Stephen Dobbie helped Queens end the season on a high and send Brechin back to League 2 without a win.

It took 30 minutes for either side to have an effort, Josh Todd sending a long-range shot wide for the visitors before City responded when Dylan Mackin headed inches over.

But the Doonhamers delivered a decisive double blow in first-half stoppage time when first Stephen Dobbie found space to shoot low into the net before the league’s top scorer turned provider to give Lyndon Dykes a simple finish.

Brechin launched a spirited response on the restart but without reward and instead Dobbie increased Queens’ advantage when he linked with Kyle Jacobs before scoring from a tight angle.

Dykes also claimed a second with a deft chip before Mackin’s header rattled the bar.

Dobbie was more clinical when he sent a loose ball into the net but Brechin got their consolation when Isaac Layne squeezed the ball home.