Ayr 3 - 2 Falkirk: McKinnon still winless after Ayr fightback

Ayr fought back from two goals adrift at the interval to leave pointless Falkirk rooted at the foot of the Championship and new boss Ray McKinnon still searching for his first win.

Yet it had all looked good for McKinnon’s men early on when Zak Rudden, signed on loan from Rangers, gave them the lead after 18 minutes when he finished off a low cross from Deimantas Petravicius. The provider turned scorer seven minutes later when he turned at the edge of the box to fire past Ross Doohan.

However, Ayr began the fightback in 48 minutes when Lawrence Shankland drilled the ball past Leo Fasan, who got a hand to the ball but couldn’t keep it out.

Four minutes later Shankland rose to meet a cross from Mark Kerr but flashed his header just wide.

Ayr then stunned the visitors with two goals in as many minutes. Andy Geggan volleyed home after Jamie Adams headed on to tie the scores before Fasan could only deflect a Shankland shot into his own net. A stunning turnaround was complete.