Clydebank win Scottish Cup replay in Elgin, League 1 and League 2 leaders held

Clydebank will face Clyde in the Scottish Cup third round. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The 200-mile journey was worthwhile as the visitors opened the scoring through Liam McGonigle, and then added a second through Nicky Little.

Brian Cameron’s response for the Borough Briggs side was not enough to avoid an upset and the West of Scotland Premier League side progressed to meet League One Clyde next month.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year’s shock troops Brora Rangers were eliminated by Albion Rovers in their replay while Lothian Thistle Hutchie Vale set up an alternative Edinburgh derby with City, by beating Dunbar. Dalbeattie Star also defeated Rothes 1-0.

In League One Clyde were defeated 3-1 by ten-man Falkirk who had captain Steven Hetherington sent off conceding a penalty scored by David Goodwillie to reduce the deficit, however Michael Ruth, Craig McGuffie and Charlie Telfer gave the Bairns a long-awaited win.

They are now three points from the top after joint leaders Queen’s Park and Cove Rangers fought out a 3-3 draw at the Balmoral Stadium which saw Louis Longridge score a double against his former Bairns boss Paul Hartley.

Barry Ferguson’s Alloa defeated Airdrie, Montrose were scoreless at Peterhead and East Fife won 2-1 against a depleted Dumbarton hit by suspensions.

League Two’s top sides couldn’t be separated as Kelty drew 1-1 with Stirling Albion after Joe Cardle and Daniel Scally exchanged goals just after the hour mark. Annan saw off Cowdenbeath while Forfar won at Stranraer by the odd goal in five.