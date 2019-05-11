Clyde 3 - 0 Edinburgh City: Citizens fall short as Clyde ease to final

Clyde eased themselves into the League 1 play-off final against Annan thanks to a 3-0 win over Edinburgh City that completed a 4-0 aggregate success, with former Scotland star David Goodwillie having a hand in all the goals.

Manager Danny Lennon said: “The players put our plan into action and I am thrilled that we are two games away from where we want to be. However, the games with Annan will be hard.”

Clyde moved two ahead in the tie after 14 minutes when Goodwillie danced past Conrad Balatoni, reached the bye-line and passed the ball across goal for Kristoffer Syvertson to tap in from a yard out.

Five minutes before the break Clyde nearly extended their lead further when Syvertson rolled a shot through a sea of bodies but his effort bounced off the base of the post.

Clyde booked their place three minutes into the second half when Goodwillie pounced on a Marc Laird error and slid a pass through to Ally Love who slotted home. Goodwillie got the goal he deserved ten minutes later when he deftly headed in a Mark Lamont free-kick.

A season that had promised so much for the Citizens eventually finished on a disappointing note with manager James McDonaugh saying: “We got what we deserved. Clyde were worthy winners as either the season had gone on too long for some of our players or they froze.”