Clyde 2 - 0 Annan Athletic (2-1 agg): Bully Wee earn promotion to League One

Clyde ended nine years in the basement of Scottish football with a 2-0 win over visitors Annan that secured a 2-1 aggregate success. Ally Love’s controversial late penalty ensured the Bully Wee are promoted to League 1.

Clyde manager Danny Lennon praised his side’s mentality, saying: “I am so proud of that group of players. They have a winning mentality and showed that by turning this tie around. I always believed they would turn it round. We are on a fantastic journey and it is great to take Clyde out of this league after so long.”

Only a superb low stop from Alex Mitchell had prevented the hosts levelling the tie following Annan’s 1-0 first leg success through the first half when he reacted quickly after a Kristoffer Syvertsen shot came through a forest of legs

Christian Nade came within inches of grabbing the lead for Annan within four minutes of the restart with a looping header but his effort struck the bar.

Clyde equalised with an hour gone when Mark Lamont’s cross was headed into the air by Nade and in the resultant scramble a shot from David Goodwillie rolled across the six-yard box and Martin McNiff slammed home.

Shortly afterwards Goodwillie was forced off with an ankle injury with Love replacing him and when he was barged by Steven Swinglehurst 4 minutes from time the substitute dusted himself down he drilled the resultant penalty straight down the middle.

Annan boss Peter Murphy was far from happy with the award saying: “For our fate to be decided by that one decision is really disappointing. None of their players appealed for it but they got one.”