'Classy' Scotland midfielder Peter Cormack dies at 78 as Liverpool and Hibs pay emotional tributes

Skilful midfielder was part of all-conquering Reds team

Former Scotland internationalist Peter Cormack has died at the age of 78.

Cormack, who was best known for his spells with Liverpool and Hibs, won two league titles, the UEFA Cup and FA Cup during a four-year spell at Anfield between 1972 and 1976 working under manager Bill Shankly.

Born in 1946 in Edinburgh, Cormack spent time as a youth with both Hearts and Hibs, but started his senior career at Easter Road. scoring 75 goals in 182 league games. He was part of the Hibs team that scored in memorable European wins over Porto and Napoli in 1967.

A skilful yet tenacious midfielder, Cormack was signed by Nottingham Forest in 1970, but left for Liverpool two years later when Forest suffered relegation. He went on to spend four trophy-laden years with the Reds, and was described by the club as "a classy player who loved to entertain".

Peter Cormack started his senior career at Hibs. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Cormack left Liverpool in 1976 to spend four years at Bristol City, before returning to Hibs and then Partick Thistle.

Capped nine times by Scotland, Cormack made his international debut against Brazil at Hampden in 1966. He was also selected for the 1974 World Cup squad, but did not feature at all during the tournament. As a manager, Cormack had spells at Partick Thistle, Cowdenbeath and Morton, while on the continent he took charge of Anorthosis in Cyprus and the Botswana national team. Away from football, he was a respected after-dinner speaker.

Announcing the news on their website, Liverpool wrote: “Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the passing of former midfielder Peter Cormack, aged 78. The Scot – a league, UEFA Cup and FA Cup winner during a four-year spell with the club between 1972 and 1976 – died on Thursday night.

Cormack won silverware with Liverpool. | Getty Images

“Signed by Bill Shankly from Nottingham Forest, the skilful Cormack would go on to be a key figure in the successes of the legendary manager’s final seasons in charge of the Reds. The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool FC are with Peter’s family and friends at this very sad and difficult time.”