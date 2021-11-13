cinch League Two: Kelty still unbeaten after top of the table clash with Forfar, Stenhousemuir continue to improve

Kelty Hearts remained unbeaten after winning the top of the cinch League Two tussle with Forfar Athletic.

By David Oliver
Saturday, 13th November 2021
Updated Saturday, 13th November 2021, 6:31 pm
Kevin Thomson’s team were in no danger of losing their position to the second-placed Loons after building up a considerable lead from their undefeated start on the SPFL ladder, and stretched that advantage to ten points and maintained their status.

The Fife club are the only team yet lose a league game in the country and Alfie Agyeman’s goal shortly after the interval was enough to decide the meeting of the league's top two at New Central Park.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Stenhousemuir’s impressive recent run continued too, a 2-0 win at home to Annan moved them one point off their opponents in the fourth play-off place. Adam Brown scored a first half penalty before Euan O’Reilly hit his second goal in two games late on.

Maurice Ross’ bottom side Cowdenbeath lost a basement battle in Elgin 1-0, and third-placed Stirling Albion did likewise in a surprise defeat at Albion Rovers.

