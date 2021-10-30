cinch Championship: Dunfermline defeat ends in police escort, Kilmarnock stay top, Zanatta stuns for Raith - round-up

Kilmarnock's Callum Hendry celebrates making it 3-0 during a Cinch Championship match between Kilmarnock and Queen of the South. Killie later added another through Chris Burke. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

A group of fans reacted badly at departure from Gayfield after watching a 2-0 lead overturned to leave the Pars winless and rock-bottom of the table

Kevin O'Hara had put the visitors ahead in the eighth minute with a far-post finish from Dominic Thomas' free-kick and the striker doubled his account four minutes later at Gayfield Park.

Arbroath were quick to respond, with captain Thomas O’Brien firing home from a corner, and they levelled before the break when Michael McKenna's free-kick was headed home by Joel Nouble.

Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright (L) and Oli Shaw (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

With momentum on their side and the wind at their backs in the second half, Arbroath would have fancied their chances of pushing for victory after the break, and two goals in the final 13 minutes sealed the win as Dick Campbell's men moved to within two points of second-placed Inverness.

Substitute Bobby Linn put the hosts ahead with a brilliant 25-yard piledriver into the top corner and McKenna wrapped things up five minutes from time when he slotted home from the penalty spot for his 10th league goal of the season.

Twlo goals from Oli Shaw helped Kilmarnock stay top and extend their league lead with a 4-0 home win over Queen of the South.

The former Hibernian and Ross County forward opened the scoring for Killie in the 16th minute.

Shaw almost doubled his tally towards the end of the first half but Queens goalkeeper Sol Brynn produced a tremendous save.

Killie keeper Zach Hemming also denied Lee Connelly from close range moments after half-time in a bright start to the second half.

Shaw then grabbed his second goal of the day, and sixth in his last five matches in all competitions, in the 59th minute.

Callum Hendry and Chris Burke added gloss to the scoreline in the closing stages to seal all three points for the hosts.

Raith Rovers stretched their unbeaten run to eight matches with a 2-1 win over Ayr United.

Ethan Ross put them ahead in the 12th minute with a close-range header from Aidan Connolly's cross, and Dario Zanatta, pictured inset, doubled the lead 15 minutes later with a drive from outside the area.

Jack Baird pulled one back for the visitors with 20 minutes left but they could not find an equaliser.

Chigozie Ugwu scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time as Greenock Morton snatched a dramatic 1-1 draw against Hamilton Accies.

Hamilton took the lead six minutes before half-time when Lewis Smith collected a pass from Kieran MacDonald and rifled his shot across goal into the top corner.

Robbie Muirhead almost equalised late on but his shot flew too high. However, Ugwu secured a point for Morton right at the death with a header from Jaakko Oksanen's cross.

Sean Welsh missed a penalty as high-flying Inverness were held to a goalless draw at Partick Thistle.

Inverness were gifted the chance to take the lead on the hour mark when Lewis Mayo fouled Aaron Doran. But Welsh saw his spot-kick saved by home goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon.

Roddy MacGregor could have won it for Inverness in stoppage time but blazed over from close range.