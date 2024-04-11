Christophe Berra, the former Hearts and Scotland defender, has landed his first job in management after being placed in caretaker charge of an American club.

The 39-year-old, who also played for Wolves and Ipswich Town during an eight-year stint in England, has been appointed iterim head coach of Huntsville City FC following the sacking of former West Ham and Wales midfielder Jack Collinson.

After a brief spells on the coaching staff at Raith Rovers and Livingston, Berra relocated to Alabama earlier this year to take up an assistant coach position at the MLS Next Pro side working under his former Ipswich team-mate. However, Collinson has been relieved of his duties after failing to win any of his side's opening four matches in the US third tier, leading the club 12th out of 15 teams in the Eastern Conference.

The club, which acts as a reserve team to MLS outfit Nashville SC, has subsequently appointed Berra as interim head coach until the end of the 2024 season. The ex-Hearts captain will take charge for the first time this Saturday, April 13 when the club hosts Crown Legacy FC at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.

A club statement read: "Huntsville City Football Club announced today the departure of Jack Collison as head coach, and the appointment, effective immediately, of assistant coach Christophe Berra as interim Head Coach for the remainder of the 2024 MLS Next Pro season.

"The club would like to express its gratitude to Collison for his effort to the team's development and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

"Collison was appointed as the club's first Head Coach on January 18, 2023, bringing extensive experience from his playing days in the English Premier League and coaching roles, including a significant stint with Atlanta United FC 2. During his tenure with Huntsville City FC in MLS Next Pro, Jack Collison led the team through 32 games, achieving 9 wins, 14 losses, and 9 draws.