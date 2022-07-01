Christian Ramirez: No offers for Aberdeen striker, MLS transfer window to open, what Jim Goodwin said

Christian Ramirez has been back training with Aberdeen for pre-season after a 15-goal campaign for the Dons. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The American returned to pre-season training for the Dons after his summer break and is with the club on their warm-weather training camp in Spain.

Following a difficult end to the season where Ramirez expressed his frustration at the sacking of Stephen Glass and failed to find the net after he left, there was speculation amongst Aberdeen fans that he would exit.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scotsman understands no approaches have been made for the 31-year-old who has a year to run on his current deal.

If any were to materialise a return to MLS would be most likely.

The MLS transfer window re-opens on July 7 and runs through until August 4, giving clubs a short period to do business.

Last week, Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin spoke positively about Ramirez as he addressed the player’s future.

“Christian has come back looking great, he’s got a hell of a suntan so the weather in California must have been great," he said.

“He’s back involved and looks as though he’s recharged the batteries and is ready to go.

“The good thing about the signings we’ve made is that we have competition all over the pitch now.

“We have that up front and needed it because last season Christian was the only recognised striker for long parts of the season. It’s no coincidence that he ran out of steam.