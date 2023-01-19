Christian Ramirez departs Aberdeen as transfer fee agreed for MLS return

Aberdeen have said their farewells to Christian Ramirez after accepting an offer from MLS side Columbus Crew for the striker.

The twice-capped USA international scored 15 goals in his debut season after joining from Houston Dynamo in the summer of 2021 but he has since fallen out of favour under current boss Jim Goodwin.

Ramirez, who was out of contract this summer, was keen to move back to America for the start of the 2023 MLS season and the 31-year-old will now complete a transfer to Columbus after the clubs agreed an undisclosed fee.

Goodwin - a man under pressure with the midweek 5-0 defeat to Hearts coming amidst a run of just one win in eight matches since the return from the World Cup break - insisted the move benefited both parties.

Christian Ramirez has left Aberdeen after agreeing a return to the MLS. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“At his age Christian wants to go and play regular first team football and the opportunity to return closer to home meant this was a prospect he was eager to pursue," the Dons manager told the club website.

“There is no doubt Christian had a positive impact during his time at Pittodrie and I thank him for his efforts.”

Ramirez has cut a frustrated figure this season but he left with positive message over his time at Pittodrie.

“I want to thank everyone in Aberdeen, the fantastic supporters and those behind the scenes at AFC, for allowing me to be part of such a historic Club," he said.