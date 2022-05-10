Christian Ramirez: Aberdeen explain why striker is allowed to begin summer break early

Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez is suffering from fatigue.

The 31-year-old forward, signed from Houston Dynamo in the summer, has been out of form of late and came on as a late substitute against Hibs at the weekend. However, that will be his last appearance in an Aberdeen shirt this season.

"We've decided to give Christian Ramirez an extra week off just to get himself back to America with the family due to the heavy schedule he has had this season," said the Dons manager, speaking ahead of Wednesday's trip to St Johnstone.

"He looks a little bit fatigued to me and I put that down to the volume of games that he's had.

"Prior to coming here, he was playing in the MLS and I think that's shown in some of his performances of late.