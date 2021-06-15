Christian Eriksen: Danish footballer sends message to fans from hospital as he recovers after match collapse

The Danish footballer collapsed on the pitch on Saturday during his country’s opening Euro 2020 game with Finland

The pitch side medics performed CPR on the player, as the game was suspended.

He was taken to hospital where he was stabilised.

In a message shared on his Instagram, he said: "Hello everyone,

"Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world.

"It means a lot to me and my family.

"I’m fine – under the circumstances.

"I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel Okay.

"Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches.

"Play for all of Denmark.

"Best, Christian.”

This message was coupled with a photo of him smiling from his hospital bed.

The game against Finland was resumed later that evening.

Finland won 1-0.

