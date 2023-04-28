Chris Sutton and Ally McCoist pick combined Celtic and Rangers team - with only two Celtic players making cut

Chris Sutton and Ally McCoist have named their best combined starting XI from their time playing for Celtic and Rangers - with surprising results.

McCoist spent 15 years at Ibrox between 1983 and 1998 during which time the club enjoyed major success winning nine titles in a row under the management Graeme Souness and Walter Smith.

Sutton meanwhile spent six years at Celtic between 2000 and 2006 and won the treble in his first season under Martin O'Neill as well as reaching the last final of the UEFA Cup.

The former Old Firm stars turned pundits were given the task of selecting their favourite XI from the players they played alongside by broadcasters Viaplay, who will show the Scottish Cup semi-final between the Glasgow rivals on Sunday.

Ally McCoist and Chris Sutton have picked a combined Celtic and Rangers XI.

McCoist's best Rangers XI contains all the big names from a trophy-laden erra with Andy Goram in goal, an imposing back three of John Brown, Richard Gough and Terry Butcher protected by midfield enforcer Souness.

In midfield, McCoist went for the creative talents of Brian Laudrup, Paul Gascoigne, Ian Durrant and Davie Cooper while up front he picked himself, the club's all-time record goalscorer, and Mark Hateley.

Sutton meanwhile went for Artur Boruc in goal, a solid back three of Johan Mjallby, Bobo Balde and Jackie McNamara screened by Neil Lennon. The pacy Didier Agathe and skilful Alan Thompson were his wide men while Stilian Petrov and Lubo Moravcik made up the midfield. Up front, Sutton lined himself up alongside the legendary Henrik Larsson.

However, when it came to agreeing on a combined starting XI, it would appear that McCoist won the arguement over most of the positions with just two Celtic players making the cut as Rangers stars dominated. Surprising, but perhaps understandable given McCoist's longevity at Rangers over what was one of the most successful periods in the Ibrox club’s history.