Chris Mochrie scored the goal that effectively clinched the Championship title for Dundee United but admitted it might not be enough to stop his mum supporting rivals Dundee.

The 21-year-old struck just two minutes after coming off the bench to secure a 1-0 win over ten man Ayr United that sparked a celebratory full-time pitch invasion as the Tannadice side all but confirmed their Premiership return at the first attempt. The victory moved Jim Goodwin's men six points ahead of second-placed Raith Rovers with two matches remaining with a plus 36 goal difference advantage meaning they cannot be caught. Mochrie, an academy graduate, was a fitting matchwinner but revealed afterwards that his mum Susan, who was in attendance at a packed Tannadice, is from the dark blue side of the city.

“It is hard to put it into words,” he said. “The gaffer just said to come on and make runs into the box. I did that and thankfully the ball fell to me. Once it hit the back of the net it was probably the most special moment I have had on a football pitch. A good bit of my family were here to see it so it was a great moment for them as well. My mum said she was about crying. So myself and all my family are buzzing. My mum is a Dundee fan but she is delighted.”

Chris Mochrie scores the winner against Ayr United to seal Dundee United's Premiership return. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

United's promotion ensures the return of the Dundee derby next season – and the possibility of split loyalties in the Mochrie household. “I have been involved in derbies before, being on the bench. I never came on but the atmosphere is incredible and that’s another bonus to going up next year. Who will my mum be supporting? Hopefully Dundee United now after that but I wouldn't be surprised if she was supporting Dundee.”

Mochrie pounced on a rebound in the 78th minute to prod the ball over the line after Ayr goalkeeper Josh Clarke had parried a Tony Watt header. It followed a red card for visiting right-back Nick McAllister on the hour-mark for an elbow on United winger Glenn Middleton.

“I am buzzing and coming through the Academy makes it even more special,” Mochrie beamed. “Being a boyhood United fan as well – it is incredible. I think I was 10 or 11 when I signed so it has been a long journey. But it was a really good moment there.”