Chelsea told to launch investigation into John McGinn 'sectarian abuse' video by ex-player and Scotland international

Former player and BBC Radio broadcaster Pat Nevin. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A video has emerged showing the current Scotland international preparing to take a corner kick for Aston Villa during his side's 3-0 defeat and being subjected to a foul-mouthed abusive outburst from the stand.

Anti-racism charity Show Racism the Red Card condemned the “anti-Irish and anti-Catholic” abuse “unacceptable in football and anywhere in society”.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now Nevin, who played 241 times for the west London club, will take the matter to Stamford Bridge hierarchy when he attends tomorrow night’s UEFA Champions League game.

The 28-times capped winger, now a media pundit, wrote: “I’ve just received video of vile sectarian comments aimed at the fabulous John McGinn at Stamford Bridge.

"Heading there now for tomorrow’s game and will talk to the club. You get vile abuse from many fans of many clubs, but this is NO excuse! I hope and expect investigations!”

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today