Chelsea told to launch investigation into John McGinn 'sectarian abuse' video by ex-player and Scotland international

A video has emerged showing the current Scotland international preparing to take a corner kick for Aston Villa during his side's 3-0 defeat and being subjected to a foul-mouthed abusive outburst from the stand.
Anti-racism charity Show Racism the Red Card condemned the “anti-Irish and anti-Catholic” abuse “unacceptable in football and anywhere in society”.
Now Nevin, who played 241 times for the west London club, will take the matter to Stamford Bridge hierarchy when he attends tomorrow night’s UEFA Champions League game.
The 28-times capped winger, now a media pundit, wrote: “I’ve just received video of vile sectarian comments aimed at the fabulous John McGinn at Stamford Bridge.
"Heading there now for tomorrow’s game and will talk to the club. You get vile abuse from many fans of many clubs, but this is NO excuse! I hope and expect investigations!”