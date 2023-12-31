Charlie Adam lands Fleetwood job as ex-Rangers, Liverpool and Dundee midfielder gets managerial chance

The 38-year-old replaces Lee Johnson , who was sacked on Saturday after less than four months in charge and following a nine-game winless run, with the team one place off the bottom of Sky Bet League One. Adam, whose playing career included spells with Rangers, Blackpool, Liverpool , Stoke, Reading and Dundee , has worked for Burnley as an under-21s coach and loan manager since hanging up his boots in September 2022.

He told Fleetwood’s website: “I’m delighted to join a club I know well and one which we feel we can make a real difference with. I’m inheriting what I think is a strong squad which is more than capable of getting the results needed to climb the table. Fleetwood is a hard-working, honest, and passionate town and the football club must reflect that – the players have to be proud to pull the shirt on and represent what the club and the town stands for. It’s now important we see togetherness from the players, staff and crucially the supporters to help turn results around. We can’t wait to get started.”