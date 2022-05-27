Charlie Adam 'disappointed' over Dundee contract U-turn as midfielder claims club went against their word

The 36-year-old club captain was released at the end of the season following relegation to the Championship.

It brought an end to his two-year spell with the Dens Park side and left the former Rangers, Liverpool and Scotland midfielder weighing up whether to take up options elsewhere, including one offer from abroad, to continue his playing career.

Dundee also parted company with manager Mark McGhee at the end of the season and Adam revealed he was never considered for the role.

"No, it was never discussed," he told PLZ Soccer.

"The only discussion was that I was going to get kept on and that changed the day after the last day of the season when I got a phonecall.

"I'm not bitter... disappointed... because at the end of the day when get somebody's word you hang onto that and you're hoping that you can make a difference, which I felt I still could in the Championship at my age, but that changed. A new manager coming in wants new ideas and we move on from that and I wish them all the best."

Adam has previously indicated a desire to step into management but admitted he may look to move into a backroom coaching role first before taking on the responsibility of a head coach job.

On whether he plans to retire from playing this summer, Adam replied: "At the moment, no. I'm looking to see what options come round. I'll wait and if the right options comes round I'll play on and if not I will hang them up. I've no fear of hanging the boots up. I just look forward to the future."

"This is the long-term if I go into coaching so if I jump into a management job straight away and be at the forefront, it's going to be very difficult. So I need to go and learn my trade, go and coach, get on the grass for a few years, and then stick your neck on the line to see if you're good enough, if it's what you want, and see what your philosophy is."