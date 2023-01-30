Championship title race: Three distinct rivals emerge in Queen's Park, Dundee and Ayr - 'a massive title decider'

Dundee may or may not be able to do some business in the transfer market before tomorrow’s deadline. But in Alex Jakubiak they have someone who is as good as a new player and he hasn't cost them a penny.

Dundee got the better of Queen's Park in a massive match at the top of the cinch Championship.

He certainly reminded home supporters of his worth with a lively 25-minute cameo in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Championship leaders Queen’s Park. Dundee scored all their three goals in that time to reignite the Championship title race, with Jakubiak grabbing the all-important second goal to all but confirm the points were staying at Dens Park.

Although this is his third season at Dundee, he has failed to make the impact expected and has even spent time out on loan at Partick Thistle. An injury sustained in an off-field incident did not help his efforts to stake a place at Dens Park. However, he has started two of Dundee’s last three games and had a major say off the bench in the third, which was the most significant fixture. He also helped spark a recovery from the bench against Raith Rovers earlier this month. The point earned that night might now be considered a point won because Dundee are now firmly back in contention.

They could ill afford to lose against Queen's Park. Even a draw would not have served their purpose well, with Ayr United having reinserted themselves in the title equation after a fine 5-0 win at Cove Rangers. All eyes will be on their clash with Queen’s Park on Friday night at Ochilview. Lee Bullen’s side could take over top spot again with a win. Hamilton’s surprise victory at Partick Thistle means there is a distinct top three, although in a league where it seems anyone can beat anyone, it’s too early to write off the chances of another team joining the fray.

Thistle will expect to get back to winning ways against current whipping boys Cove Rangers on Saturday at Firhill. In the meantime, as Jakubiak claimed on Saturday, Dundee issued a reminder of their potency. “We really put down a marker,” said the forward.

Some will say it’s only to be expected, Queen's Park manager Owen Coyle among them. Although his side are still at the summit, he believes the pressure is all on Dundee. “Budget wise, they blow everyone else out of the water,” he said. “They were favourites for the league and rightly so.”

Queen's Park 'keeper Calum Ferrie had hoped his early save from former teammate Paul McMullan’s penalty might deflate the hosts and inspire his own team. It didn’t work out that way. But there will be many twists and turns to come before the sides meet again on the last day of the season.

“If you look at results this weekend, the teams you might label relegation candidates beat play-off candidates," said Ferrie. "It shows anyone in this league can beat anyone. It keeps it interesting for a neutral. It could end up a massive title decider (on the last day) but there is a long way to go. It will be a long 13 or 14 games.