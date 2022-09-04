Championship focus: Ex-Hibs ace Scott Allan sent off as Arbroath remain winless, Dundee fret over injury

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arbroath's Scott Allan was sent off in the 2-0 defeat by Partick Thistle.

The former Hibs midfielder was sent off for two tackles in the space of 30 seconds on the 50-minute mark and the ten men could not hold on for a point against the Jags, with Anton Dowds and Cole McKinnon scoring in the last four minutes.

After last season’s efforts, the Gayfield outfit already look like a team fighting relegation and Campbell admitted Allan’s red card was borne out of frustration.

"The referee got it right,” said Campbell. “That's not why I brought Scottie Allan here, to tackle. I brought him to create but he's frustrated. He wants to help the team and he's trying to show everybody that he's wanting to work hard and tackle and that's not his game.

Dundee striker Zak Rudden was taken off on a stretcher.

"It was a stupid thing to do and I've already told him that. Getting sent off didn't help us.

"Partick Thistle were better than us today but we defended resolutely with ten men and I was disappointed to lose two late goals.”

The Jags remain second in the table, a point behind leaders Ayr United, who won 2-1 away at Morton. Goals from the in-form Dipo Akinyemi and Mark McKenzie secured the victory for Lee Bullen’s men.

Dundee recorded their second 3-0 win in a week by overcoming Queen’s Park at Dens Park, although they suffered a blow with an injury to striker Zak Rudden. "Hopefully Zak's knee injury isn't too bad,” said their manager Gary Bowyer. “I thought it was a bit of a bad challenge from behind. I thought that you weren't allowed to make those challenges any more."

Dundee are now joint third with the Spiders, with Inverness Caledonian Thistle up to fifth following a 2-0 win away at Raith Rovers. The Highlanders showed good spirit to recover from a midweek 4-0 reversal by Motherwell in the Premier Sports Cup. “It's been a long, hard week, in terms of the physical effort we put into the Motherwell game, which was incredible,” said their manager Billy Dodds. “I could not be any more proud of them.”