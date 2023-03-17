Champions League holders Real Madrid will have to overcome at least one more English club if they are to retain the trophy after they were pitted against Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The route to the Champions League final in Istanbul has been made.

Following their comprehensive victory over Liverpool in the last round, Carlo Ancelotti’s Real team will face Chelsea in the last eight of the competition. Should they progress past Graham Potter’s EPL outfit, then they will play the winners of Manchester City or Bayern Munich, who have been paired together in a blockbuster line-up.

On the other side of the draw, runaway Serie A leaders Napoli have been given an all-Italian tie against AC Milan. The winners of that match will face Internazionale or Benfica, raising the prospect of a team from Italy reaching the final in Istanbul on June 10.

