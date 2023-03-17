All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
5 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
49 minutes ago Drop in SNP membership will cost party hundreds of thousands in lost income
1 hour ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
2 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
3 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
4 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike

Champions League draw: Man City land Bayern Munich, all-Italian quarter-final, tough for Chelsea, when ties will be played

Champions League holders Real Madrid will have to overcome at least one more English club if they are to retain the trophy after they were pitted against Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 17th Mar 2023, 11:40 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 11:40 GMT
The route to the Champions League final in Istanbul has been made.
The route to the Champions League final in Istanbul has been made.
The route to the Champions League final in Istanbul has been made.

Following their comprehensive victory over Liverpool in the last round, Carlo Ancelotti’s Real team will face Chelsea in the last eight of the competition. Should they progress past Graham Potter’s EPL outfit, then they will play the winners of Manchester City or Bayern Munich, who have been paired together in a blockbuster line-up.

On the other side of the draw, runaway Serie A leaders Napoli have been given an all-Italian tie against AC Milan. The winners of that match will face Internazionale or Benfica, raising the prospect of a team from Italy reaching the final in Istanbul on June 10.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

UEFA are yet to finalise the match schedule but the dates that have been allocated in the calendar are April 11/22 and April 18/19.

Real MadridChampions LeagueMan CityChelseaGraham PotterCarlo Ancelotti